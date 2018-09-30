- Michael Hill joins us. Michael, appreciate the time as always. Good to talk with you.

- Always my pleasure, guys. Always good to spend time with you.

- I know you've come through here an awful lot throughout the years. What do you make of tonight, this special night with David Wright, with Jose Reyes kind of playing together one last time?

MICHAEL HILL: Tremendous energy. You know, we talked about it during the break. It's always great. A full ballpark, fans on their feet, sort of like a throwback the clock, turn back the clock night to see Reyes and Wright on the left side of the infield. Lots of excitement, and it's nice for the fans, the New York Mets fans to show up and really show their support for David Wright and honor his career.

TODD HOLLANDSWORTH: Obviously, you've gotten the opportunity to see David Wright throughout his career from the other side, from the other dugout so to speak.

- Yes.

- It's been a pretty impressive run. Obviously, he's got some big time numbers against the Marlins. This is the last time he's going to suit up and play.

I mean, you've seen so much of his career. Is he-- What do you think, I guess? I mean, you want Wright. I mean, I think that's kind of what we feel. But at the same time, it's like, but it's David Wright. So I think we kind of transitioned into that, yeah, I like him now.

[LAUGHS]

He's not the enemy any longer.

MICHAEL HILL: Yeah. I mean, plenty of big hits that he's had against us. You know, home runs, RBI, gold-glove defense that he's played, having played in the same division with him for all of his career.

And, you know, I think that's what's beautiful about our game. And the fans of this game they respect when a player gives his all, plays 100%, plays the game the right way. He's a good role model to fans on and off the field. And I think that's great. And definitely tip our cap to him, and wish him well in his retirement.

TODD HOLLANDSWORTH: Well, as this organization is kind of restructuring itself talking about the Marlins, how important is a David Wright-type like for the Marlins?

MICHAEL HILL: Oh, I think it sets the tone. And you talk about a David Wright-type, I think it's just leadership. You know, it all boils down to leadership. And we have that in our manager, in Don Mattingly. And that's what you hope to grow when you're growing that championship culture, to have players and good teammates, and good people that go out and win ball games. And that's the bottom line.

PAUL SEVERINO: We could certainly dive into individuals, but I want a 30,000 foot view first. How has this year lived up to your hopeful expectations of how 2018 would go in terms of development for this club on the whole throughout the season?

MICHAEL HILL: Well, [INAUDIBLE] Miguel Rojas, McNeil to Bruce. But from our standpoint, there's so much reason for optimism. And we're so excited about what the future holds for us because this year was about answering a lot of questions, and a lot of evaluation.

When you look at our inventory and our players on the field, it's appropriate that Brian Anderson is up to bat as we have this discussion. You know, so many good stories that we can look to. You think about JT Realmuto and the season that he's had, his all-star season, the growth that he's had as an all-star player.

But you know, the biggest thing that we were looking towards was our young players and how they were going to respond, how they were going to handle adversity, how they were going to make adjustments to become successful major league players. And Brian Anderson has had a great season in that regard. And we're excited about him and so many others of our young players.

- Well, as unique as it is, obviously, because of what David Wright is going through, and obviously this being his last game. You know, we've seen it from the Wright perspective, meaning David's going through this, the first pitch and everything. But how important is this for the young guys in that Marlins dugout down there? To be in a packed house and a somewhat hostile environment, if you know what I mean?

MICHAEL HILL: Well, Todd, you know, you've put on the uniform, and you've played in this environment. So you know how players feed off of that energy, how they enjoy that and feed off of that. And if we're going to go where we expect to go, we're going to have many more of these games where we're playing in front of packed houses. Hopefully, lots of packed houses in South Florida and Miami as we get into playoff baseball.

PAUL SEVERINO: Well, I know that there will not be packed houses is the Arizona Fall League. I've called games there. But you know what? That's not what it's about. It's about development. And I know that Marlins have a number of players going out there.

MICHAEL HILL: No, and those players are reporting to Jupiter. They're themselves ready. They'll report to Arizona that first week of October. Monte Harrison, our top position player prospect, will be our priority player there in Arizona. Monte will be there. Bryson Brigman, who we acquired at the trade deadline from Seattle, will be there. Brian Miller, our second overall pick from last year's draft at University of North Carolina, will be there.

Some of our pitching, Tom Eveld, who came over in the Arizona Brad Ziegler trade, will be there. Just a tremendous opportunity for your upper level prospects to face the best players in baseball, and get more at-bats, more innings, another opportunity for them to continue their develop--

I referenced earlier about the optimism and excitement of why I am so excited. And I think when you look at our pitching, and where it is, the amount of depth that we've been able to create, and the success that they have in building towards their careers. We got the third out there.

PAUL SEVERINO: You're pitching so good, that's why.

[LAUGHS] Just another 1, 2, 3, inning. We appreciate the time as always.

TODD HOLLANDSWORTH: Thanks, Mike.

MICHAEL HILL: All right, guys.