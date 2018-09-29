- Thanks so much. Donnie, this is our last Saturday sit down with the Skip. It's a little bit bittersweet. So we're going to look forward, we're going to look back, a little bit of both.

Let's start with pitching, the starting rotation. This season we've seen guys like Pablo Lopez, Sandy Alcantara make their debuts. Jose Urena has gotten better. Trevor Richards has come along. Caleb Smith pitched really well before he got injured. How optimistic are you about the future of this rotation?

- Absolutely optimistic. I think you have to be. And we have to really rely on growth. You know, I think that's the one thing that we will have a chance to see early next year, is really how much better these guys have gotten.

And what this experience, this year, going through this. Having the experience of going through games, understanding how I've got to use my stuff, understanding just this level. And that growth is going to be huge.

How much better we get individually as players during the winter is going to be a big factor in how we do next year.

- I know you have mentioned that Andy is such a great story from this season. In your opinion, what are some other great stories or great memories that you have from this year?

- A lot of memories. We've had a lot of good things happen. A lot of walk-offs it seems like, the one early in the season. You mentioned JT, JT making an All-Star game. Alcantara and Pablo back to back. Starts together, those guys coming up is exciting for us. Brentz has like a two-homer game. I think there he hits three in the series in Milwaukee. You start to get excited about him and his potential.

Just a lot of good things are going on, right. A lot of different things going on, probably not enough as a whole. But there's been some things that you think about and have been good for us.

- We'll wrap it up with this one, really a big picture view. What are some of the areas that you feel good about going into the off season versus some of the areas that you know need to be addressed?

- I think the pitching is probably an area you feel pretty good about. A lot of our young pitchers have gotten experience, and the pictures that are behind them are pitching well. So you know that the competition continues on for those spots. And those guys have probably been the most consistent, you know, kind of consistent out of our group.

I think the one area that we have to get better position player wise, you know we didn't score enough runs over the course of the season. Really, like we were minus 200 and something. If you can't score, you're going to have trouble.

- That's going to do it for our Saturday sit down with the Skipper. Thank you for being so generous with your time this season.

- Thank you.