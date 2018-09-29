DUANE: Michelle.

- Thanks, Duane.

Here with a very special guest, president of the Rays, Matt Silverman. Matt, thank you so much for joining us. You just had a very special check presentation for Starting Right Now. What does Starting Right Now do?

- We take homeless kids from the area, and we put them in a home. We give them a place to live. We give them a mentor and really every service and opportunity they need to graduate high school and move on to college or their next educational goal. We've had incredible success. Over 95% of our students graduate high school, and these kids are incredible.

And we're so proud of the Rays, as the Rays choose to support Starting Right Now. We have our executive director and founder, Vicki Sokolik, here. Jim Myers, who is not just a sponsor with Crown, but a board member of Starting Right Now is here. And they match the strikeouts and were a big part of this contribution.

- Why is this important for Rays Baseball Foundation to team up and do this?

- Well, it's one of the many things that we do, but this program is near and dear to my heart. I'm on the board.

And we have these kids. We've helped hundreds of kids graduate high school that never would have before. They've gone on each year, our students who graduate get more than a million dollars in scholarships.

And these are kids who may have ended up in jail, and now they're doctors, they're nurses, they're teachers. They are living stable lives. They've overcome poverty.

This is a homegrown organization that we started here in Tampa Bay. It's won so many awards and we, the Rays, are so proud to support it and continue its growth.

- Is there any way for others to support, as well?

- Yes. We need donations, obviously. But we also need mentors. We need service providers. And so if you go to startingrightnow.org, you can learn more about the organization, and you can find other ways to help us. But we're here to grow. It's a great organization, and it is one that the Rays are really proud to support.

- Sounds like it. Thank you so much, Matt. We appreciate it.

- Thanks.