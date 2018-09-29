REPORTER: Fourth time facing the Jays this season. Nine strikeouts, career high for you. Cash said he was pleased with your stuff, and he felt like the two solo home-runs weren't a big deal. Were you happy with your outing?

- Sure. I think, definitely strong in the beginning. I think the last two innings, I wasn't able to locate as well. Didn't get ahead of guys as well as I was in the beginning. But it's always rough, especially going out and feeling pretty good, and then giving up a couple of runs in the last inning. But I think I can build off that for next year. And I'm excited to come back.

REPORTER: Cash said he was kind of shocked that [INAUDIBLE] was able to get the last-- the home-run out. Were you surprised?

- I went back and looked at it. it was a good pitch. He put a really good swing on it. So I mean, I was obviously pretty angry after it happened. I went inside and looked, and kind of just had to tip my cap to him. So, yeah.

REPORTER: I know you will work on this during the off season, but a couple of pick-offs for you. You've got to be pretty pleased with that.

- Sure. I think at times, plays at the plate weren't as good as they should be. Some guys were able to steal some bases, still. Like you said, I'll be able to go and work on that in the off season. But as far as pick up accuracy, it was a lot better today.

