KEVIN CASH: I think walks and, you know, putting ourselves in bad counts. Uncharacteristic of the way we've thrown the ball all year. We just didn't really perform that well tonight. And it's, kind of, carried in from yesterday to today.

We had a chance to, kind of, close it-- close the game and separate the game. We didn't. But, you know, we couldn't keep their guys off base. And then they came up. And Grichuck with a huge pinch hit to separate the game for them.

REPORTER 1: Alvarado looked like he was off tonight. Was he-- was it mostly just control with him?

KEVIN CASH: Yeah, I think it was all command. [INAUDIBLE] looked normal, you know, but he just couldn't find that strike zone. Couldn't find that consistency. It looked like he was up with fastballs. Down with fastballs. The breaking balls weren't landing in the zone.

And, you know, the Blue Jays did a good job of not doing him any favors. And seemed like there was a lot of 2-0, 3-1 counts in there.

REPORTER 2: What did you see from Glasnow today?

KEVIN CASH: I thought, you know, he had wipe out stuff. He generally does. You know, he gave up the two solo homers, which we-- that's fine. We'll take solo homers.

I don't know how Tellez hit that ball out of the ballpark. Down by his ankles. You know, but the last at-bat was the walk where-- we just want to avoid that as much as possible. And he's done such a good job doing that.

It was kind of on to the next guy, on to the next guy. And we just couldn't quite stop the bleeding.

REPORTER 3: I know you only got a couple of games left, but are you seeing bullpen fatigue with all of the use of--

KEVIN CASH: No, I don't. I really don't think so. I think we've done a good job. I think Kyle and Stan have done a tremendous job this year being aware of their workloads. And the pitchers trust Kyle and Stan to tell them, you know, when they're good. When they need a day. When they need a blow, whatever it is.

So no, I can't think that's where it is. And, you know, on top of that. I hope we're planning another month next year. And these guys, their workloads are under check.

REPORTER 4: 90 wins still in play. What would that mean to this club?

KEVIN CASH: Not as good as 91. But, you know, we want to win out. There's no doubt. This club has done a lot of good things. And, I mean, 90 for me, personally, is not a benchmark. I mean, you want to win. There's no doubt in that.

But 90 is not a benchmark for the success that these young guys have come up here and contributed and helped us win a lot of games.

REPORTER 5: Toronto looked like they appeared to take a lot of liberties on the base paths with Mallex in center and Austin in right. Is that, basically, a sign of how good Kevin Kiermaier is?

KEVIN CASH: Well, there's no doubt. [INAUDIBLE]. He's special out there. We all know that. You know, there are, I think, they hit some perfectly-placed balls where they took some, you know, were able to take an extra base there.

The play that-- where Ureña scored from first base. I mean, that shouldn't happen. I'm not blaming Mallex or Brandon Lowe, or the catcher, or whoever. That can't happen. We're a good enough defensive club to where we don't allow a guy to score on that type of hit.

REPORTER 6: Adam Moore had a pretty good night both defensively and offensively. What impressed you?

KEVIN CASH: Just the work he did behind the plate. I know, he had only two just-misses. He gets down a bunt, and then he hits a home run. But, ultimately, he got beat up tonight. And it didn't faze him whatsoever.

He was, you know, just the blocking, the athleticism, the anticipation is pretty impressive to watch. That was probably the brightest spot of the day.

REPORTER 7: Was that his call on that first and third bunt?

KEVIN CASH: Is that what?

REPORTER 7: Is that his call on the first and third bunt, or is that set play?

KEVIN CASH: No, that's a set play.

REPORTER 7: The old Zimmer play.

KEVIN CASH: Yeah.

REPORTER 7: You give the players a lot of liberties. Austin Meadows swinging 3-0 there.

KEVIN CASH: Yeah.

REPORTER 7: Is that OK?

KEVIN CASH: Oh, yeah. I wanted him to. If he's got a pitch to hit, he's got a chance, in my opinion, to hit the ball out of the ballpark. Giles is so tough on everybody. How many teachers are you going to get that you can do damage with? And he put himself in a position-- I'm great with that.