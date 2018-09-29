Adam Moore on homer: ‘It felt good tonight to produce and help the team’
Video Details
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Adam Moore discusses his first home run since 2012 against the Blue Jays, and the Rays’ bullpen performance.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices