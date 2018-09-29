REPORTER: First home run for you since 2012. Why tonight?

- That's a good question. I have no answer, really. The first two, I thought I got. The third one, I didn't. But yeah, it's always a good feeling, getting barrels of the ball, with the most inconsistent guy that you know. But it felt good tonight to produce, and help the team get back in the ballgame.

REPORTER: Cash said that your defense was basically the bright spot of the night. What does that make you feel?

- Feels great. Like I said, not being out there as often as-- anybody in here, we'd all want to play. But at the same time, to hear the manager throw me some encouragement, some words, that always helps. And it's unfortunate that the season's about to be over. But it was a lot of fun. And hopefully, just continue to do it as long as I get in there.

REPORTER: What was your assessment of Glass now?

- It was good. I feel like as many guys as I've caught in my career, this stuff is probably the most electric I've ever caught. That was first time I ever caught him. He just fell down to too many hitters late in the game, gave up some runs there. But overall, I thought he did a hell of a job. And I mean, his stuff is probably the most electric I've seen in a long time.

REPORTER: What about Alvarado? He didn't seem as sharp as usual.

- Yeah, that's rare for him. He's been so well all year, and consistent. But we all have those days. And it's unfortunate that it's right here at the end of the year for him. Hopefully, he can get back in there, and get back on track. And finish strong, the way he started the year.

