[WHOOSHING] - Hello, everybody, and welcome to our South Florida Honda Dealers web report. A nice Friday night in the Big Apple-- the Marlins landed there in Minion Dave outfits, but their bats were large. They came alive and won the ball game going away.

- Yeah, absolutely. And Rojas, big night, 4 for 6. The offense-- 4 runs in the seventh. And how about José Ureña? Came in with a night with a .407 ERA. He dropped down to .398, seven innings, five hits, 1 run-- outstanding. A little six game win streak to end the year for Ureña.

- That's a career high for José Ureña, nice job. And he finishes the year 9 and 12. Big day, also, for Miguel Rojas who had four hits in the big win. All right. 8-1, final. We go to the road ahead, and here it is. South Florida Honda Dealers brings it to you on Saturday and Sunday.

JEFF NELSON: Real nice match-up between Richards and Matz. And then to end this season, Alcántara and Syndergaard.

CRAIG MINERVINI: All right. That's how we have it for the weekend. We'll see you Saturday night at 6:30. Reminder, David Wright will play his last game expected, at least the last start, for sure, on Saturday night. We'll be talking about it at 6:30.

