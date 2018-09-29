--do you have right now? And what's this going to mean for you going into the off-season?

- You know, I love for me. It good for my team, you know. We get it together. [INAUDIBLE] I'm happy, and I be proud for them.

It'd be like the way we started at the beginning-- when we started the season. That was a little frustrating-- not for me, you know. I was thinking more about them because they know they all the time have my back.

And they feel-- I was feeling whatever they feel. I feel they was feel so bad by himself. And I was feel back because they show me that. And I always try to do my team, try to [INAUDIBLE] the best way and get it together for the end of the season.

REPORTER: You have to finish strong-- I mean, to be this strong late, are you feeling as strong as you had all year in terms of your stuff, stamina, everything?

- I would say everything was the same. We just [INAUDIBLE] another breaking ball I didn't throw earlier this season. But for me, everything was the same-- the same way it would be working out, try to put the same work and [INAUDIBLE].

REPORTER: How much have-- you've been dealing with a few little nicks, and bruises, and stuff. How have you felt physically? Donny was even saying you were a little banged up a little up.

- Physically, I feel fine. I feel proud. We get out there, and try to fight, and get the opportunity all the time, like fight with my body because we try to get healthy and be smart at the same time. When I be out there, I just try to do the best I can, and try to fight, and get as deep as I can in the game.

REPORTER: What are you going to do this off-season.

- Working hard, the same I do all the time and get ready for the next season [INAUDIBLE].

- You're not going to take any breaks, any vacation, anything?

- No. We no take break.

[LAUGHTER]

REPORTER: To face David Wright-- you heard the ovation. You kind of waited for that, to face him and what he means to baseball.

- I mean, a lot. He be like a legend. Once you see those people, they be out there. They be fighting. That give you a motivate yourself, so you can keep doing the same way, and keep fighting like those people that do, and try to get and make the time the longer you can [INAUDIBLE].

[SOUND EFFECT]