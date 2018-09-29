REPORTER: Think of the team's offensive approach tonight?

- Oh, good. [INAUDIBLE] kind of started it out and got contributions from everywhere. Jose was good. Other than that little first inning run, you know, other than that, obviously, pretty good all night long.

REPORTER: Yeah, Urena's fifth win of the month, I believe. I know you had mentioned earlier, you feel like he has been throwing the ball well. Do you think it's just him being more aggressive, tweaking certain things? What do you think has really allowed him to kind of hit his stride?

- I don't know if he's tweaked anything other than just the little bit with the breaking ball, trying to get more depth with it. But he's just really-- he always looks the same to me, and-- but he's been-- he's been successful, you know, keeping runs off the board, getting deep into games. He's been throwing the ball really well.

REPORTER: He was-- the season sort of looked like a disaster for him. You know, [INAUDIBLE] 3 and 12 [INAUDIBLE] record-wise, and to win these last six starts, or the last six decisions-- how big is that for him to take home with him over the winter?

- I think it's nice, obviously. You want to-- you want to put wins on the board. That's kind of the-- I know they don't count them anymore. They don't like-- you know, they don't matter.

But you know, I think guys want to win, you know, and they want to stay in the game. And I think, even though Jose was throwing the ball good, analytics tell you that he's, you know, he's throwing the ball better this year than last year. You know, he wins 14. Guys still want to win games, and so I think it's important for him to go off on a positive note. He's been a little bit banged, the leg and his hand and the little things, but he hangs in there, and just kind of keeps going.

REPORTER: [INAUDIBLE] but again tonight, another good night at the plate, And you're seeing little by little, the moments there where he keeps--

- Yeah, he hit a couple of balls on the nose tonight. He gets the hit down in the corner. You know, Peter swung the bat good. Andy swung the bat good tonight. You know, good eye and gets on a couple of different times. Everybody kind of contributed up and down. But it was good to see those guys going.

REPORTER: Your thoughts on Sunday, right after what he's been through, to come up there on that spot.

- Yeah, it was good to see, honestly, and it looked like-- he looked like himself really, you know, stance and the whole thing. You know, I'm really happy for him from the standpoint of working his way back. You know, that's-- takes a lot. Tells you a lot about his character. You know, I'm happy for him.

REPORTER: A big moment out there was the fifth, when you got two runs, the two-out doubles. You know, looked like he almost [INAUDIBLE], like you said Peter and [INAUDIBLE].

- Yeah, I think, you know, we just kept adding on tonight, and that was nice because we had trouble here last time closing out a game. You don't want to leave it, you know, leave it close, and we were able to kind of keep tacking on runs. You got a wild pitch in there. Those innings in a row, three or four innings in a row, they were able to put runs on the board and just kind of keep extending things. Make it easier for us.

REPORTER: One more thing with Urena. Guys like that can be kind of late bloomers. 27 now, it looks like he's pitching at a level that he could be a legitimate top of the order guy. You know, how do you see?

- I think guys get better, or they should get better with time, you know, and experience. You never know how long it's going to take a guy, but Jose's extremely hard worker. I remember seeing him, you know, when he was really young and I was on the other side, and just a skinny, you know, kid, and now, you see a different animal body-wise. He's in the-- he's one of those guys that just continues to work, and he never really backs off of that. So he's physically getting, right, to where he-- you know, at a point in his age that he's going to be as strong as he's going to-- you know, these next few years, have a chance for him to just kind of continue to go.