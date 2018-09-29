- Things so much, guys. This, all of a sudden, turned into the best interview ever. I mean, Miggy, I know you had a great night. But now we get to hang out with your son, Aaron, who's almost three years old. But hey, what a great way to start this series, not only for the team, but for you individually. Four hits tonight. Is this the type of game where, with each at bat, you can feel your confidence growing?

- Yeah, of course. Especially hitting at the top of the lineup. I feel every time I got the opportunity to hit one or two, I feel like that extra confidence right there, because I know I'm going to have a lot of at bats that day. Are doing it that way in front of my family here to close this season, hopefully we get that sweep in this morning, and then we go home and [INAUDIBLE].

- And you came out swinging was that part of the game plan, to be aggressive? To really look at those first pitch fastballs?

- [INAUDIBLE] I haven't been so aggressive lately. Seeing a lot of pitches, a lot of breaking balls. Ending the count, whatever. But I say, this is a different series. Let's try to be aggressive.

Let's try to get a fastball early in the count. [INAUDIBLE] just going to shut it down. It worked for me tonight. I put a good swing, swinging with two strikes late, and I had a good night.

- And you had hits to left, to center, to right. How important is it for you, if you're going to have success at the plate, to be able to use all parts of the field?

- Yeah, for me hitting the ball up the middle, the other way, is my strength. When I pull the ball, because I hit something off run, something soft. But I'm always trying to hit the ball up the middle or the other way, so I can [INAUDIBLE].

Have been trying to do. Not trying to do too much lately, because I don't really-- I don't really want to hear [INAUDIBLE]. If they come, I take them. But I'm not trying [INAUDIBLE]. I'm trying to do that tonight.

- Miggy, you guys had so much fun on Wednesday night with the rookie dress up. How about the minions tonight? They were getting it done out on the field, whether it was Magneuris, whether it was Andy, whether it was the Austin Dean, Lewis Brinson. What do you think of the minions contributions?

- Good thing about doing that stuff is you build relationships, you know? You make the young guys in the big leagues feel a little bit comfortable. And you can see that on the field. Like, when you have nights like that, looks like impacts it'll be more of a game. Because they are going to feel comfortable, they're going to feel like they belong here. And that's why we did that on Wednesday. On And they show up tonight, everybody is playing loose.

- Aaron, your dad had a good night tonight, but you're the star of the show, buddy. Well done.

- What is your name. You want the camera?

- Guys, back to you.

[SOUND EFFECT]