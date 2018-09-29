HOME RUN: Adam Moore hits his first homer in 6 years against the Blue Jays
Video Details
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Adam Moore launches his first homer in 6 years against the Toronto Blue Jays Friday night.
ANNOUNCER: And the pitch sky back into deep center field. Way back goes Pillar. And that baby is gone. Home run for Adam Moore.
COMMENTATOR: What a night for Moore. You think about all the work he's done behind the plate too. And he finally gets into one. And gets carry he's been waiting all night for.
ANNOUNCER: And he hits this one out to center field to open the bottom of the eighth.
