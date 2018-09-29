WATCH: Miguel Rojas has first 4-hit night of season
Miami Marlins' Miguel Rojas has his first 4-hit night of the season.
ANNOUNCER: --presented to you by Southwest. And that one is over the head of Jay Bruce. A leadoff base hit for Miggy to get the night going for the Marlins.
COMMENTATOR: --couple of years.
ANNOUNCER: Miguel Rojas toward the left-center field gap. That's going to get down. Get off the wall. And it's a leadoff double for Miggy to open the fifth.
And Miguel Rojas himself a nice night. A broken-bat single. His third hit of the game.
--this three-game series to close out the 2018 season. And how about the night for Miguel Rojas? A base hit up the middle. That brings home Dean. And Miggy's terrific night continues. It's now 7 to 1 Miami.
