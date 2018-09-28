- You know, I think I get more comfortable every game. And I've started to know a little bit of the tendency of the guys out there. And you know, it's easy to play with these two guys-- [INAUDIBLE]. It's really-- really easy to play with them. And you know, I was just-- I was just fortunate enough to put it [INAUDIBLE].

REPORTER: What was it like playing in a different arena-- basketball arena-- Orlando Solar Bears arena here?

- It was good, I think. I liked the crowd. A couple-- a couple of loud chants over there, and [INAUDIBLE] and stuff like that. So it's good. I think it's always good to go where there's not a lot of, you know, NHL hockey there. And it's awesome for the fans. And if it can grow up in Florida, well, that's awesome.

REPORTER: Two goals for you? You gonna go to Disney World after this?

- No. To be honest, I have a practice tomorrow. So no, it's just, you know-- I just try to work hard and, you know, bring pucks to the net out there. And like I said, it's easy to play with these guys, you know? You don't have much to do. You just have to work hard, and stuff happens.

REPORTER: Mathieu, do you feel good about what you've been able to accomplish this training camp? You think you've given yourself a legitimate shot in making this team?

- I'm going one day at a time, to be honest. It's out of my control. And you know, the next couple of days or weeks, decision. And you know, I'm just-- like I said earlier, I'm just trying to work hard and play my game, my 200 [INAUDIBLE] games. And you know, I've been fortunate enough to, I think, have a pretty good pre-season so far. But you know, nothing is-- nothing is done. You know, I have to keep going. And you know, the rest is out of my control. So I'm just trying to work hard every day.

REPORTER: You guys talked this morning about playing a full game-- a 60-minute game. Are you pleased with the way you were able to do that tonight?

- Yeah. I think we had the-- maybe a little bit of up and down. You know, we started the third at the-- that goal. And you know, we had to respond pretty-- pretty well, and I think, you know, their penalty [INAUDIBLE] did a good job there, too, after that goal. And then, you know, we got momentum from it. Then we were able to pull this off. But I think it was a great job by everyone in the third, too. You know, respond better than the last time, in the last game we played against these guys.

REPORTER: I know it's out of your control. When you're on the ice, you go play your game. But these last couple of days are going to be, I would assume, pretty nerve-wracking. You'll find out what's going to happen.

- Yeah.

REPORTER: Have you thought about that much?

- Well, you come to the rink and-- you know, we've been doing that for, what? Depends on the guys-- 15, 20 years, you know? You just-- you just play hockey because-- because you like playing hockey. And you come to the rink every day, and you want to work. And you know, like I said, out of my control. I'm not the one who's going to take the decision, you know? And the only thing you can control is how you play and how you work hard and, you know, your work ethic out there. And you know, I'm trying to bring that every-- every practice, every game. And you know, the rest is to be decided.

REPORTER: Will you be able to sleep these next few nights?

- Yeah, yeah.

[LAUGHTER]

It's only a game.

[LAUGHTER]

REPORTER: Mathieu, do you feel like the pace and the physicality of this game was maybe a little bit more competitive than the previous games this season? And how did you feel kind of staying in with that?

- Yeah, no. A couple of big hits out there and, you know, you can tell it's the second game back-to-back we play against these guys. And I think it's going to be probably more physical in the next couple of games since we play these guys twice again. So no, I think I like the speed of the game there. And you know, you got to be consistent out there and, you know, every shift's important. So you know, every time you step on the ice, you say you want to do the right thing and, you know, execute. But yeah. I like the pace and, you know, physicality out there.

REPORTER: What did you think of this building, knowing that it's an ECHL building?

- Yeah, it was awesome. Great room, great spot for everyone-- therapists, coaches, and stuff like that. Great fans. It was-- like I said, it was fun to play here and, you know, great rink. And they're fortunate to play here.

REPORTER: Did you know that Louis started in this league--

- No, I didn't know.

REPORTER: --and played here quite a few times?

- Oh, really? I didn't even know. I didn't know.

- Well, obviously nice to get a win in front of a place that you don't usually play. So yeah, it was-- it was a good night.

REPORTER: Was it good in the third period based on what happened the other night to kind of put that quash on that pretty early when they tried to come back?

- Yeah. They came out with some jump again. You know, we got some-- some good bounces our way and, you know, [INAUDIBLE] on the power play, which was huge. And then-- yeah, I think we just kept our legs going, played pretty responsible defensively. So it was good to see.

REPORTER: A couple of years ago, you were in a position that some of these guys are in, like Mathieu Joseph and Volkov. I mean, what are these kind of days like now into the last pre-season game?

- Yeah. You know, we're getting down to it and, obviously, it's probably in their head. You know, not everyone's going to make the team, so it's probably in their head. But I think all you can do is just try to play as best you can every day. And you know, I think they're doing that. They're making the decisions hard. Everyone has played-- has played pretty well up to this point. You know, I think it's just-- but it is just day-by-day, I think.

REPORTER: Do you feel like you-- oh, sorry. Go ahead.

REPORTER: Go ahead. This seemed like one of the more physical games you guys have played. Did you make a point of being a little bit more physical out there?

- Yeah. I think-- I think both sides. Yeah. It was just a hard-nosed game. Yeah. It was-- it was physical. A little scrummy, but you know, it happens sometimes. And I thought we responded well, stuck up for each other. And obviously played-- played pretty well in the third.

REPORTER: [INAUDIBLE] about your game. You created a lot of chances this pre-season.

- Yeah. It's-- you know, there's still definitely things that I want to improve on, and kind of get a feel for again. But you know, it's starting to come a little bit. You know, I thought we played OK, but there's definitely still things to work on, for sure.

REPORTER: Are you sick of playing Florida Panthers yet? [INAUDIBLE]

- No. Yeah, yeah. No, it's good. They're-- like I said the last game, they're a great team to play in the pre-season because they have so much skill, so much speed. You know, they're talented so you got to play both really good D and offense [INAUDIBLE].

- Yeah, he's-- he's definitely put his best foot forward. His speed is his biggest asset. He's been using it and, you know, he's finding himself around the net and putting those goals home. So definitely made a positive impression on our coaching staff so far. But it's-- you're looking for guys to step up, and he's continued to do it through this camp. So good for him.

REPORTER: How hard are these decisions going to be for you guys before you get to Tuesday?

- Well, there's a lot of good hockey players out there. And you know how much it means to them to make the team. And a lot of these guys have been in our organization before, either with us or in Syracuse. And everybody's goal is to represent the Tampa Bay Lightning organization, but they want to do it in Tampa. And you know, you get to know these players in a personal-- you have a personal relationship with them, and that's what makes it even more difficult. Because you know, you care for the kids and how hard-- and appreciate how hard they've worked to get where they are. But you know, you're only allowed to keep 23. And so, you know, some difficult decisions ahead, for sure.

REPORTER: They say they're going to be able to sleep fine over the next couple days because they have no control over it. How are you guys, as a staff? [INAUDIBLE]

- We just-- we've got one more game ahead of us, and then we have a little bit of break. And we just got to keep evaluating. And not only are you evaluating who's going to be the final group that starts the season with us, but evaluating how-- we got to get better as a team to make sure the team we do put on the ice is ready to go. And we got a little bit more practice time coming up here. Kind of that feeling of training camp's coming to an end, and I think everybody is fired up about that. You know, then come Sunday, it's game on. And even though we don't play for a week, there'll be a different feeling in our locker room, regarding our focus towards next Saturday.

REPORTER: [INAUDIBLE] developed throughout the course of this camp, and now we get a chance to play against more veterans the last couple of days, do you?

- Yeah. I put them in the same kind of steps that Joseph's taken. Volkov has done the same. You can see some pucks are going in for him, and he's got a little nose for the net. The kid-- another kid that can skate. And definitely, you know, as he-- you know, our first look at Volkov was last year. And he's definitely taken positive strides. So another prospect, definitely, to be excited about.

REPORTER: [INAUDIBLE] he's probably, you know, not going to get much playing time in the next week or two. I mean, was it good to see him perform as he did tonight?

- Well, he's played really well in the couple of games that he's been able to play. You know, especially his puck handling ability has been exceptional. But he's been-- he was making the big saves for us when we needed them, and it was kind of a back-and-forth game. And when it was still fairly close, he made some big saves for us, and that's you need a goalie to do. And yeah, he's been really good.

REPORTER: [INAUDIBLE] pretty good pace throughout today?

- He did. They all have. I thought the game before, he did, and again tonight. And it was kind of-- it was a little warm in there, in the arena. But-- you know, the start of the periods were tough because the ice was still a little wet, so the puck was sticking. But not only is it with us, but Florida's got a bunch of guys on the cusp of making the team, as well. So a couple of hungry teams out there, and it showed tonight.

REPORTER: Did you think that Domingue had some kind of an advantage tonight because he's played in this building before when he was in ECHL?

- I don't know. Maybe a few people in the stands that cheered for him a little louder. But it's still, you know, 200 by 85, and they-- you know, maybe he was a little comfortable in here. But when it gets down to game time, I don't think guys really feel where they're playing. They're focused in on the game, and that's what he was tonight.

REPORTER: Well, how do you think it's going to be for you guys having Orlando as your ECHL affiliate only an hour or so away by drive?

- Well, it's great for the organization because, you know, if guys need rehab assignments, or whatever their nature, it's good that you've got a team right down the road. And the other thing is, it just builds your brand, as a fan base, to have not only, you know, Tampa right down the road, but having Orlando here. And it just-- it's nothing but a positive.