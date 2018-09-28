Florida coach Dan Mullen quite familiar with Gators’ next opponent
Florida Gators coach Dan Mullen is quite familiar with the team's next opponent, Mississippi State. After all, he helped build that program up.
[MUSIC PLAYING] - This is a big game. You're going back to Mississippi State Saturday.
- Yeah, what I have learned in this league over a long time, my tenth year as a head coach in the SEC, is if you win a big game they usually reward you with a bigger one the next week.
You go from a tough rivalry game on the road at Tennessee, having to go play a team that's probably one of the 10 best teams in America on the talent, the depth. On the road in a hostile environment where I know for a fact they have a great home record over the last several years. A lot of talent on that team. And so it's going to be a different challenge this week.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
