- Yeah, what I have learned in this league over a long time, my tenth year as a head coach in the SEC, is if you win a big game they usually reward you with a bigger one the next week.

You go from a tough rivalry game on the road at Tennessee, having to go play a team that's probably one of the 10 best teams in America on the talent, the depth. On the road in a hostile environment where I know for a fact they have a great home record over the last several years. A lot of talent on that team. And so it's going to be a different challenge this week.

