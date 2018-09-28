[WHOOSH] HOST 1: Here's the road ahead with the Toronto Blue Jays coming into town. Stop me if you've heard this before, because it seems like we've played them every other series for the last couple of months. Tyler Glasnow will get his final start of the season against Thomas Pannone. And then Blake Snell-- this is the headline for the weekend-- going for win number 22 to-- let's just say it-- lock up the Cy Young Award.

HOST 2: Yeah. Lock it up, and we also want to lock up 90 wins. And I think great chance right now with Tyler and-- and, obviously, our-- our guy, Blake Snell. By the way, on the flip side, Pannone, nice, nice--

- Yeah.

- --little starter, future starter-- Borucki, really good. So that-- two lefties right there are worth watching, ladies and gentlemen. So it really kind of, you know-- hey, Blake is must-see TV if he was pitching against, you know, Rich Hollenberg. We don't care, you know. Yeah. Sorry. But, you know, you got to watch him pitch. But against Borucki, definitely.

[WHOOSH]