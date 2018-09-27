INTERVIEWER: Can You just take us through what happened with Romine?

- Just baseball, you know. I don't really have a comment. I'm just trying to do my job, and today, obviously, I didn't do a very good job of it.

INTERVIEWER: Cash described the whole scene as teammates protecting teammates. Is that a fair characterization, or--

- Yeah, I mean, like I said, it's baseball. I mean, he put it very well, you know.

INTERVIEWER: Did you see Sabathia, his reaction and pointing comments towards your dugout?

- No, I didn't. I was kind of tuned out a little bit there. I was a little frustrated with how my outing went, and yeah, I didn't notice anything.

INTERVIEWER: Did you see CC come out after the pitch to Romine?

- No, I didn't.

INTERVIEWER: Feel weird to suddenly be in the center of a media focus over a pitch that didn't do anything necessarily?

- Yeah, I mean, obviously, that was a high and tight pitch. I mean, that's not a comfortable feeling for him. And you know, it just-- it is what it is, I guess.