Andrew Kittredge on what happened vs. Yankees: It is what it is, I guess
- AL
- AL East
- Andrew Kittredge
- Austin Romine
- CC Sabathia
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- MLB
- New York Yankees
- Tampa Bay Rays
-
After Thursday's loss, Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Andrew Kittredge was a man of few words when talking about his pitch that narrowly missed Austin Romine and CC Sabathia's retaliation.
INTERVIEWER: Can You just take us through what happened with Romine?
- Just baseball, you know. I don't really have a comment. I'm just trying to do my job, and today, obviously, I didn't do a very good job of it.
INTERVIEWER: Cash described the whole scene as teammates protecting teammates. Is that a fair characterization, or--
- Yeah, I mean, like I said, it's baseball. I mean, he put it very well, you know.
INTERVIEWER: Did you see Sabathia, his reaction and pointing comments towards your dugout?
- No, I didn't. I was kind of tuned out a little bit there. I was a little frustrated with how my outing went, and yeah, I didn't notice anything.
INTERVIEWER: Did you see CC come out after the pitch to Romine?
- No, I didn't.
INTERVIEWER: Feel weird to suddenly be in the center of a media focus over a pitch that didn't do anything necessarily?
- Yeah, I mean, obviously, that was a high and tight pitch. I mean, that's not a comfortable feeling for him. And you know, it just-- it is what it is, I guess.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices