- Yeah, you know, for whatever reason, he's had our number. He's done it for multiple years now, the cutter that he can just run in on righties, the two seamer, and then he can, you know, throw a slider at will.

There's a reason why he's stayed in this game so long and been so successful. And today was really no different.

- How did the Kittredge, Romine, then CC [INAUDIBLE] situation unfold?

- I just, you know, I think it was probably a bunch of people protecting teammates more than anything. There's not a ton to say. It looked like, you know, there was some intent there, but that's not for me to decide.

- Were you surprised at the anger that CC seemed to show toward your dugout?

- No, no, I wasn't.

- Happen to know if that was out of character for that situation, did that seem escalated?

- No, no. I didn't really notice it.

- Did you expect that to happen, given CC's reaction after Romine got buzzed? He was on the field there, and he looked like he was upset, even before he took the mound.

- No, I didn't expect it, no.

- Glad CC didn't get closer?

- Yeah, one more, you know, gives us opportunities. I think, as it's stated right now, left, left, right tomorrow-- or going into the Toronto series. Would really like to see him get that.

- [INAUDIBLE] a couple good plays at third and then he got a knock there to kind of catch you guys on the board.

- Yeah, it wasn't--

- --seems to do the right thing--

- He does.

- --every game.

- He certainly does, and he's put together a good year. And it seems like we're talking about him before every game and after every game for good reason.

Obviously, the offense was really challenged today because of their pitchers. And Joey kind of opened it, you know, with that first hit.

- Rough couple [INAUDIBLE] for Schultz there. Is that a priority, to kind of get him right before the end of the season [INAUDIBLE].

- I don't know how much time we've got left with that. But somehow, we got to get him to where he's, you know, comfortable enough getting the ball over the plate a little more consistently, because his stuff really plays. You know, I know the home run, it was a backup slider, but he kind of puts himself in a jam with the walks before that.

- Do you think he could get more comfortable into that opener role opening season?

- Well, you know, he's kind of like Stanek in a way that he had starting experience. So I mean, there's a chance for that.

But, you know, whether you're starting, whether you're coming in the ninth, or you're coming in the fifth, I mean, strike throwing is key component to all of that. And so Schulty's shown the ability to do that. Today, it was just off a little bit.

- Going back to the exchange of [INAUDIBLE], do you think that the warning was properly issued [INAUDIBLE]?

- Well, I mean, that's up for the umpires to decide. I mean, look, I think the umpires, throughout the year, have done a really good job of calling games, of managing-- handling the game situation. So that's up to them.

It's a fairly veteran crew that was there, and that's what they decided was best.

- Were you under the impression that the ball just got away from Kittredge on the Romine pitch, that there was--

- Like I said, I think that, you know, this game has a way of protecting itself. Simple as that.