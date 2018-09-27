WATCH: Kittredge narrowly misses Romine; Sabathia intentionally plunks Sucre
- AL
- AL East
- Andrew Kittredge
- Austin Romine
- CC Sabathia
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- Jesus Sucre
- MLB
- New York Yankees
- Tampa Bay Rays
-
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Andrew Kittredge missed up and in on Austin Romine, and in the following half-inning, Yankees lefty CC Sabathia intentionally hit Jesus Sucre.
ANNOUNCER 1: And this one behind Romine. And down he goes. Romine gets up with a look toward the mound. And Sucre intervening. And so is Vic Carapazza who now-- Carapazza issuing a warning. And you saw Sabathia popping out.
So the Yankees-- Oh, now the first pitch. And Sucre is hit.
[BOOING]
And Sabathia has been ejected. And he motions to the raised dugout as he leaves. So Sabathia came right out and hit Sucre. And Sabathia ejected.
ANNOUNCER 2: I mean there's no question. There's no doubt about it. But then as he comes off the mound, he says something. That's on you. "That's for you" is exactly what he said. And choice word after that.
ANNOUNCER 1: And that's the editorial comment by Kevin Cash.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices