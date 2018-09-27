ANNOUNCER 1: And this one behind Romine. And down he goes. Romine gets up with a look toward the mound. And Sucre intervening. And so is Vic Carapazza who now-- Carapazza issuing a warning. And you saw Sabathia popping out.

So the Yankees-- Oh, now the first pitch. And Sucre is hit.

[BOOING]

And Sabathia has been ejected. And he motions to the raised dugout as he leaves. So Sabathia came right out and hit Sucre. And Sabathia ejected.

ANNOUNCER 2: I mean there's no question. There's no doubt about it. But then as he comes off the mound, he says something. That's on you. "That's for you" is exactly what he said. And choice word after that.

ANNOUNCER 1: And that's the editorial comment by Kevin Cash.