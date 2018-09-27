BRANDON ODOI: Welcome to the Tampa Bay High School Football Weekend Lookahead brought to you by your local Honda dealer. I'm Brandon Odoi of FootballHotbed.com

Well, Plant City continues to roll and remains undefeated at 5 and 0 as they get set for rivalry match up at Strawberry Crest this weekend. Kickoff is at 7:30 PM on Friday. And Tampa Plant continued their winning ways last weekend after dropping a heartbreaker to Armwood two weeks ago.

They took care of District [INAUDIBLE] Gaither, 44-34, and now they look ahead to a very important district match up against fellow one loss team, Sickles. That's a Friday night kickoff at 7:30 PM.

And finally, Lakeland looks to remain undefeated as they welcome Bartow. Bartow is 0 and 5 on the season, so look for the Dreadnoughts to continue to improve their standing in the state of Florida after this week.

For more, be sure to check us out on FoxSportsFlorida.com. And that was your Tampa Bay High School Football Weekend Lookahead brought to you by your local Honda dealer.