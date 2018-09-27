BRANDON ODOI: Welcome to your South Florida High School Football Weekend Lookahead brought to you by South Florida Honda dealers. I'm Brandon Odoi of FootballHotbed.com.

After Miami Northwestern's big win over Booker T Washington last weekend, they now look forward to a statement making opportunity, traveling to Bradenton's IMG Academy for a 7:00 PM kickoff this Saturday.

IMG is coming off a tough loss to Southern California power, Mater Dei, 28 to 24. Running backs, Trey Sanders and Noah Cain, accounted for over 300 yards for IMG. And it will be up to Sam Brooks and the Bulls defense to slow them down. Northwestern is led by their senior quarterback, Isaiah Velez

Elsewhere, Southridge and Palmetto face off in the latest edition of their annual rivalry. Should be a great one. Kickoff is Friday at 7:30 PM.

