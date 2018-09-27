BRANDON ODOI: Welcome to the Central Florida High School Football Weekend Lookahead brought to you by Orlando Health. I'm Brandon Odoi of FootballHotbed.com.

Viera sophomore quarterback, Bryce Norton, and his Hawks are riding a two game winning streak into a Friday night contest with Melbourne this week. An amazing 49-42 victory over Cocoa has Viera headed in the right direction, just in time for a big rivalry match-up. Kickoff is at 7 PM on Friday.

Elsewhere, number seven ranked Wekiva looks to remain undefeated as they host West Orange. The Mustangs made quick work of Olympia last week, winning 43 to 7, and now are looking to continue rolling against West Orange. This team is led by Brandon Hill, the dynamic senior running back who has been running fast and physical, and has this team in position to chase a state title in Florida's 8A football classification.

For more, be sure to check us out on FoxSportsFlorida.com.