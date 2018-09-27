Baseball 101: The bloopers
FOX Sports Florida's Kelly Saco and Gaby Sanchez are professionals, but that doesn't mean they don't goof on something every now and again. Check out the bloopers from this season of Baseball 101.
[MUSIC - "CHARGE" FANFARE] [CHEERS AND APPLAUSE]
- Awesome.
- Boop!
CREW: All right, and we're ro--
[BEEP]
- 3, 2, 1.
[BEEP]
Let's do this.
- Here we go.
[BEEP]
All right. I'm going to do a blooper reel.
- That was my B.
[BEEP]
- How you feeling? (SINGING) Hot, hot, hot.
[BEEP]
[INAUDIBLE] down.
[BEEP]
3, 2, 1.
[LAUGHS]
I can't get it!
CREW: [INAUDIBLE]
- Whoo!
[BEEP]
[LAUGHS]
[BEEP]
- I'm ready.
- Three. Yay!
CREW: Nice.
- (WHISPERING) Hot.
[BEEP]
I like how long that was.
- I was looking at that one. Dang it.
[BEEP]
- He's like a little firefly. He keeps looking over here.
[BEEP]
[CLAPS]
You're so good at that.
[CLAPS]
It's so difficult. I have so much respect for you.
[BEEP]
- Yes! Yes! God, that was a good one.
[LAUGHS]
- There I almost missed.
- (LAUGHS) You almost missed that one!
[BEEP]
[LAUGHS]
- I can't keep a straight face on that.
- Gaby Sanchez, Kelly Saco. Peace.
[MUSIC - "CHARGE" FANFARE]
[CHEERS AND APPLAUSE]
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices