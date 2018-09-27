[MUSIC - "CHARGE" FANFARE] [CHEERS AND APPLAUSE]

- Awesome.

- Boop!

CREW: All right, and we're ro--

[BEEP]

- 3, 2, 1.

[BEEP]

Let's do this.

- Here we go.

[BEEP]

All right. I'm going to do a blooper reel.

- That was my B.

[BEEP]

- How you feeling? (SINGING) Hot, hot, hot.

[BEEP]

[INAUDIBLE] down.

[BEEP]

3, 2, 1.

[LAUGHS]

I can't get it!

CREW: [INAUDIBLE]

- Whoo!

[BEEP]

[LAUGHS]

[BEEP]

- I'm ready.

- Three. Yay!

CREW: Nice.

- (WHISPERING) Hot.

[BEEP]

I like how long that was.

- I was looking at that one. Dang it.

[BEEP]

- He's like a little firefly. He keeps looking over here.

[BEEP]

[CLAPS]

You're so good at that.

[CLAPS]

It's so difficult. I have so much respect for you.

[BEEP]

- Yes! Yes! God, that was a good one.

[LAUGHS]

- There I almost missed.

- (LAUGHS) You almost missed that one!

[BEEP]

[LAUGHS]

- I can't keep a straight face on that.

- Gaby Sanchez, Kelly Saco. Peace.

[MUSIC - "CHARGE" FANFARE]

[CHEERS AND APPLAUSE]