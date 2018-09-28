[MUSIC PLAYING] - Well, Coach you're back on the road this week and against the Louisville team. And, obviously, you're going to focus on the Cardinals. But you need to focus on your team because you need to continue to make incremental improvement every week.

- Well, I think that's the most important thing is that we focus on us and continue to work on the things that we need to improve on. And that's going to always be the case. And I think as long as we focus on us and then improve on the things that we need to, we'll see a better football team. And our guys understand that.

And this week, we're going to focus on those things again and prepare to go out and try to play our very best football which we hadn't done yet, and that's the challenge each weekend. I look forward to seeing our guys go out and seeing if they can do it this week.

- 3:30 kickoff coming up from Louisville, as Florida State takes on the Cardinals.

[MUSIC PLAYING]