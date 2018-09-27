- It has been a memorable season for the Rays. A lot more ups than downs. And we visit with Michelle Margot with more on that topic. Michelle.

- Thanks, Rich. Well, I would say that the Rays' coaching staff and the Rays' front office are very pleased with how the team has bounced back from their tough start to the season. But there is nobody more proud than Ray's principal owner Stuart Sternberg. And we spoke with him earlier about how he hopes this season will carry over to next year.

- How you finish a year such as last year, it shaped how clearly shaped how we approach the last off-season. We made some dramatic changes. And I think timely, you know, we made difficult decisions. And to see them come to, you know, a positive outcome while still not pleasant, we felt to be done.

We stuck to our convictions. This gives us now something potentially to build off them. As you know, you'll probably be listening to me next February, saying don't get overly optimistic. I know people are picking you to win the divi-- let's just calm down, right?

You've got two teams that win 100-plus games. We've got a team to build on now that I'm certain everybody's going to come in and say, you know, you're an 80-something win team. You think you can win 85 and 90. How do you get above that hump?

We're going to do everything we can in the off-season. And we think we're positioned really well to make some great decisions from a point of strength, which is most important. Some might end up being dramatic, but I doubt it. And I think we're going to have a fun time this off-season.