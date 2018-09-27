COMMENTATOR 1: Here's what's ahead for game four. Well, we know it's day baseball, that's one thing for sure. It will be a bullpen day for Tampa Bay and CC Sabathia, the venerable left-hander will go for the pinstripes.

COMMENTATOR 2: Right. You know, for the Yankees there's trying to formulate and figure out, you know, how this playoff scenario is going to go. Obviously, game-- the single game playoff. You would think it'd be, you know, Jay Happ or maybe, you know, Tanaka. We don't know.

But the bottom line is that these are important starts for all of their starters right now to get honed up, toned up to get into the playoffs and get deep into the playoffs. Yes, they have an incredible bullpen, but they got to get a few innings from some of these guys, and CC Sabathia is one of the veterans to do so. For us, I would think probably a Castillo is in order, somewhere thereabouts, and give him an opportunity to get out there.

- All right.