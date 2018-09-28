[WHOOSH] - Welcome to our South Florida Honda dealers web report. With Jeff Nelson and Tommy Hutton, I'm Craig Minervini. On a Wednesday rain-shortened game, Nationals won it 9-3. Good news, though, for Brian Anderson, gentlemen. He's been hitting pretty well, of late.

- Yeah. He has. I think he's got his legs back under him, feeling a little strong-- nice 2-hit game Wednesday against the Nationals and a home run-- his 11th home run-- a three-run shot.

- Three more games in his rookie season. So he's-- he's been-- an outstanding rookie season for Brian Anderson.

- Up to .273. Marlins off on Thursday-- resume baseball on Friday. They'll be in New York. It's going to be an interesting series, because David Wright will play his final game ever, he says. Saturday, he's going to start. He's been activated. Here's the look at the pitching matchup for the series.

TOMMY HUTTON: Yeah. You've seen the matchups, and I'm thinking David Wright against Trevor Richards in that game on Saturday. That'll be--

JEFF NELSON: It's not going to be very good for his back--

TOMMY HUTTON: No. That changeup--

JEFF NELSON: --with a little Bugs Bunny down at the end.

TOMMY HUTTON: He better watch out.

JEFF NELSON: That's not good.

TOMMY HUTTON: And then a-- and a good matchup, actually, Sunday-- Syndergaard and Alcantara.

CRAIG MINERVINI: And Ureña and Oswalt pitching in the game on Friday night against the New York Mets here. Boy, it would be nice, now, to see the Marlins finish at least on a better note-- had a rough start to the road trip in Washington-- really getting blown out on all three games.

- Yeah. You're right. And it would be nice for Ureña to try to get his ERA under four, also, Alcantara try to bounce back after two rough starts.

- Maybe see him pl-- how they played against the Reds last weekend at home, where they won the last three games in that series. We'll look for you on Friday night at 6:30 for Marlins Live.

[WHOOSH]