- I think that's exactly what it shows you. They're tough, they're talented. We did so many good things today. Stanek gave up the three-run homer, but then after that, our pitching was just outstanding. I know Sergio had a hiccup there, but give him some credit for not losing his composure and making two really big pitches to get out of that jam with Andújar and then, obviously, Wade for the fly out to right.

REPORTER: You had two guys warming up. How close were you to bringing them in?

- Ah, they were basically up just if we felt that we were putting him at risk of too many pitches. And I think, at that point, Sergio-- excuse me-- Sergio has got to find his way to get through that. And, ultimately, he did.

REPORTER: What's the status of Kiermaier with the fracture?

- Yeah he's done for the year.

REPORTER: Did it happen on the hit pitch or when he was out running after?

- No, no, when he got hit.

REPORTER: OK, because he stayed in a couple innings.

- It was just a hairline fracture that was-- the pain didn't go away-- I think similar to Tommy's.

REPORTER: And what happened with Duffy?

- His quad tightened up a little bit, but nothing-- he was playing through a little bit. And I think there in the first when he went to score, it grabbed him.

REPORTER: You had said before the game that [INAUDIBLE] Chirinos is gonna have success against. What did you think?

- I thought Yonny threw the ball really well. He made some big pitches when he had to. The double play ball with Stanton there with the bases loaded was huge, right before he came out of the game.

Yonny is gaining some invaluable experience, especially in this atmosphere. Those guys are certainly playing for a lot right now with the home field advantage and I like the way we play. We came out and played. We showed that we were playing for a lot. To get down 3-0 and get right back in against Tanaka, a really good pitcher shows a lot.

REPORTER: You've talked a lot about how Pham has been hitting the ball.

- He's outstanding. He's been outstanding for us. Look forward to finishing the year and then hopefully picking up right where he left off come opening day.

REPORTER: The season series is now tied nine games apiece between yourselves and the Yankees. What does it mean for a team like this team to have competed so well with such a tough division all year?

- I mean, I guess it's a good thing. We got a couple clubs ahead of us, though, and we got to find a way to make sure that we do everything we can to prevent that from happening. But I like the way that the guys have competed and it's been a lot of back and forth.

And with Boston, with New York, with both of them, we know coming into every year our division is going to be very talented, very good. And I thought our guys performed pretty well in the division.

REPORTER: What happened on the ball that Voit hit that Mallex-- did he have it, or did he not have it?

- I couldn't tell. I didn't go back and look.

REPORTER: He came over to ask you something.

- Whether he caught the ball. And then we were looking to see if Judge over-slid the bag.