- Willy, kind of an exciting end to this ballgame. But let's go back to the beginning for you, two hits and two RBIs. What did you see out of Tanaka? He didn't seem as sharp as he usually is.

- Oh, you know, he was throwing a lot of off speeds today. It doesn't matter how is the score, you know, we're always going to try to bounce back and try to get the win. And you know, thank God we could have make it tonight and we could have make it through the nine innings.

- Tommy Pham with the go ahead home run. And he's been on base in 28 straight games. How much has he contributed to this team in the final month of this season?

- A lot. A lot. You know, since you got here that's all he's been doing. He's just been doing his job. Been doing a lot of good stuff for our team. And it's just an exciting play to see. To be his teammate, he shows us how to play the game everyday hard. And you know, you can see it yourself.

- Congrats on the big win. Congrats Willy.

- Thank you. Thank you for having me.