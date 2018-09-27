MUST SEE: Rays reel in 4 runs in the 8th to lock in win over NY Yankees
The Tampa Bay Rays score 4 runs in the 8th inning to make it 8-3 against the New York Yankees, and guarantee their win in Game 3 of the series. C.J. Cron’s RBI double, Willy Adames’ reach, Nick Ciuffo’s RBI single and a Yankees throwing error contributed to the explosive 8th inning.
- Runner goes, the pitch swung on. Shot back into center field. That's going to go to the deep part of the ballpark, and will score Pham. He's on his way to the plate. It's a double for Cron. And the Rays take a 5-3 lead.
- And a chop down to third. Andujar comes to the plate. Safe! Velazquez got in there, and the Rays pick up an additional run.
- Here first and third for the Rays. Big [INAUDIBLE] punch down to [INAUDIBLE]. The Rays are going to pick up another run. Go over to first. They throw it away. Here comes Bauers into score.
