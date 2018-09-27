- Runner goes, the pitch swung on. Shot back into center field. That's going to go to the deep part of the ballpark, and will score Pham. He's on his way to the plate. It's a double for Cron. And the Rays take a 5-3 lead.

- And a chop down to third. Andujar comes to the plate. Safe! Velazquez got in there, and the Rays pick up an additional run.

- Here first and third for the Rays. Big [INAUDIBLE] punch down to [INAUDIBLE]. The Rays are going to pick up another run. Go over to first. They throw it away. Here comes Bauers into score.