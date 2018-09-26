- We have breaking news here in DC. Unfortunately, it's not about the rain. It's about the costumes. So a month short of Halloween-- is it Dave the Minion? Is that the actual name? And there he is. Never looking better. It took him a whole season. Dave, how does it feel?

- Yep. Feels good. This is what the big leagues feels like, folks. This is it right here. You know, 30, 40, 50 years from now when I'm accepting a Ford Frick Award, I'll be able to look back at this moment right here, where I'm dressed like Minion Dave, and say, that's when I felt like a big leaguer, in year one.

- You know, Paul, the question I have is, does the Minion Dave costume come with rain gear?

- It looks like it, doesn't it? With the glasses?

- This is kind of like a swim cap. This is a little bit like a swim cap. I didn't necessarily need it. You know I'm follicly-challenged and all. But this should protect me a little bit in the rain. The good news of the whole situation is that it's rather skintight at this point there, Mr. Hutton. So we're very aerodynamic. We'll put it that way.

COMMENTATOR: All the rookies have to wear that?

- What's that?

COMMENTATOR: All the rookies have to wear that thing?

- Boy, I hope so. Boy, I hope so, Nellie. And if you see, here's Holly. Yep, Holly's taking a picture. That will be on Twitter in about 14 seconds.

COMMENTATOR: Now I heard Miguel Rojas was very responsible for this.

- Yes, he very much was. See, it's snug. Yeah. So yeah, he was responsible for this. He kind of hinted to it on Twitter the other day. And well, here we are. I will say this. As some of you may know, you may as well, suffer from dad bod. So unfortunately, it's kind of covered up at this point, so that's good. I was worried about walking around New York City shirtless, and really, nobody needs that.