WATCH: Derek Dietrich had himself a weird day at the ballpark
The baseball was all over the place for Miami Marlins infielder/outfielder Derek Dietrich on Wednesday evening.
ANNOUNCER: Rendon to right. O'Brien makes the play. And they'll throw to first, and Dietrich is able to hang on to double up Turner.
Caught the line drive, threw it in. And think the right knee of Dietrich was on the first base bag.
Got to watch the timing. Secure the baseball with the bare hand. Oh yeah, look at that. That's like covering a punt.
--you know, the thinking that goes into it. How about the English on that one. And Dietrich is going to reach. That ball started 3 feet foul and took a right hand turn.
ANNOUNCER: I believe it caught the cut of the grass in foul territory and spun back. Watch. This is pretty crazy.
So watch the-- going to catch the-- oh no. What is that, a rock? All right, right off the end.
ANNOUNCER: Wow.
