- Carolina, worthy opponent. Three really good running backs. A talented wide receiving corps. And a defensive line, now they're getting everybody back-- they've had all these rolling suspensions-- but their defense been pretty sophisticated as well.

- Yeah. They're very good. They gave us all we could handle last year. We hit some big plays, if you remember.

You know, Herndon, down the middle, for a big one. And Jeff Thomas caught a big post. And, you know, we kind of big played them as far as how we moved the ball and got points, really. But the rest of the day was a battle.

And, so, we've got to do a better job of running the ball. We've got to do a better job of getting third-down conversions and keeping drives going. And, you know, and put points on the board, you know. If our defense gets a point differential and can really start pinning their ears back if a team has to throw the ball, it's gonna be a good day for us. But we've gotta get them in that spot.

- Your secondary-- you played without your general last week, Jaquan Johnson-- it looked like Amari Carter did well. And Redwine had the big interception. Where do you think you'll be going into this game?

- Yeah. You know, in a short week, I'm not sure if Jaquan will make it or not. You know, we'd like for him to make it. We're not sure.

But he is, not only is he, you know, a leader and a guy that gets everybody lined up right and all that kind of thing, he's just about the best tackler I've seen in a while. If something spits out of there, he's gonna get him on the ground, you know. If a mistake's made somewhere, you know, he's gonna tackle those cats. So he's not there. But the other guys are getting really good experience.

And, I mean, shoot, it's conference time, man. The road to the championship has begun. For us, the preseason's over. And, you know, hopefully, he'll be there. But we're not gonna put him out there sooner than he should be.

- Well, you mentioned it's championship time. We're gonna--

