- Miami and North Carolina Thursday night at Hard Rock Stadium. A lot of different things to talk about with this game, but let's start with you had a night game in the stadium, we know what that atmosphere could be like.

- Yeah, night game. Had a couple of night games last year that were a lot of fun. One of them was against Virginia Tech, where we wore all black, and we're breaking out the black uniforms again. They practiced, actually, yesterday with the black helmets, and they got kind of fired up about that.

But it'll look good. For whatever reason we go all black it brings a lot of energy to our players, just to put the uniform on, and I know the fans will be there to greet us, and I can't imagine how great it can be. I guess I can because we saw what it can be like, you know, last year with Virginia Tech and Notre Dame, but we need that kind of support again. And we need that kind of energy. And like I told the players, once they're in the stands, let's give them something to cheer about.

- Coach, what's it mean to have the home field advantage? As you said, we had it a couple of times last year. We have it every week, but I mean, where the fans just jump on the opponent, and it makes a difference.

MARK RICHT: It's huge. I mean, it just accentuates everything good that happens, and really accentuates everything bad that happens for them, too, and it can get in your head. And crowd noise certainly can cause people to jump offsides. It can cause people to have delay of game. You know, just one delay of game in a game might be first and 15 and they get to fourth and two and got a punt, and would have made the first down if it weren't for that one penalty. And all of a sudden that one series changes the whole game.

There's something about it. I mean, it truly adds adrenaline and energy to the players. And I mean, if the stands were empty, it really wouldn't be nearly as much fun. But when you add a crowd and you add excitement and you add the cane walk in the beginning and the band and the student section and all that stuff, it makes a big difference.