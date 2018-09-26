Dan Mullen liked how Gators responded to road challenge against Tennessee
Florida Gators coach Dan Mullen discusses how much he liked seeing his players step up in a big way Saturday against Tennessee in what was their first big road challenge of the season.
- A 47 to 21 win for the Gators in Neyland Stadium against Tennessee and, Dan, congratulations on a great big win Saturday night.
- Thank you. It was a big win for us. Obviously, our first big road challenge of the year. And I think our team as a whole responded to that challenge and came out and made a lot of big plays to win the game.
- Well, I'm sure you had some questions answered. Do you still have some questions? I mean, your team handled 100,000 plus on the road for the first time.
- Well, I-- yeah, we did. I think we handled that situation well, we handled the pressure, everything around us. But, you know, I'm-- there's still lots of questions. There's always going to be questions every week to be-- to be answered. And, you know, one, I think, is-- is can we-- can we perform on a consistent basis. I think that's such a huge-- you know, we had so many big plays on both sides of the-- on all three phases-- offense, defense, and special teams that turned in our favor. We want to continue the big plays. I love that. But we also need consistent performance.
