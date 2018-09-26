- With Tommy Hutton, Jeff Nelson, Craig Minervini, welcome to our South Florida Honda Dealer's Web Report. On a Tuesday night in DC, Washington wins 9-4, but the big story was their pitcher, not their offense, Mad Max.

- You know, just the third pitcher in the last 15 years to have a 300 strikeout season, along with Sale and Kershaw. That's a pretty exclusive club.

- And it is going to be very interesting to see who wins this Cy Young in the National League. He probably will throw one more time in, what, Sunday--

- Colorado.

- --to end the season in Colorado. It's gonna be a tight race. He might have cemented his spot. DeGrom goes Wednesday or Thursday.

- 10 strikeout game against the Marlins, he gets his 18th win and goes 5 and 0 against Miami Tuesday. Here's the good news.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

He's not pitching this afternoon. We'll be on the air at 3:30. And here's the match-up, Wei-Yin Chen and Kyle McGowin.

TOMMY HUTTON: Well, it was to be Roark. McGowin's gonna make the start. He's only been in three games this year. Wei-Yin Chen, hopefully he can finish with a good start on the road.

JEFF NELSON: You hope so, because they have to try to at least win one out of these last three, 12 starts and 9 to 9, 1 and 8 record.

CRAIG MINERVINI: Road trip will move on to New York, close out the season at Citi Field coming up this weekend. We'll see you Wednesday afternoon at 3:30 for "Marlins Live."