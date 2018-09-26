- Yeah, it started off bad and actually really probably could have been a lot worse. The double plays in there kind of saved him-- a lot of pitches, a lot of misses. I felt like, today, to me, a lot more like the first outing than the other ones. But he did get out of some jams and kind of kept the game close.

Obviously, we didn't do a whole lot with Max. But there's still a game when we get into, I think, the sixth there.

REPORTER 1: Glad you don't have to face Scherzer again this year? 5-0 against you guys.

- Well, you never want to face a guy like that. So I think it's fun for our guys, the challenge of him, because it's the best. Or if it's not the best, it's one of the best.

And I think that challenge is always good for hitters. It lets you know where you're at. And if you can handle that, it's not going to get better than that. So I think the challenge is good for us. It's definitely not a day that you feel like you're going to come out and knock him around the ballpark.

REPORTER 2: Obviously, you would have liked better results against him this year. But in seeing him as much as you have, with your young staff, is there things that you'd like then to take from seeing him and seeing him work?

- I don't know if you can-- he's at a different level right now than I think our guys, for the most part. He can pretty much throw anything he wants. He'll throw anything, any time and got a different mix.

Our guys-- maybe the composure and just not giving in, but the possibility of him being able to throw strikes when he wants to is important. Something we talked about. And if you don't have that mix, it's different.

REPORTER 3: I know we've talked a lot about Peter O'Brien and his power. A couple of more hits tonight, including the two-run home run. What are you continuing to see from his at-bats?

- Well, I think, again, I think I'm probably a broken record with him. But I think he's a guy that knows who he is, what he's trying to do. And he's got a game plan.

And I think that's the main thing with him. A guy makes mistakes. If he's did a little homework, a guy that makes mistakes on one half of the play all the time, he's got a chance to hurt him.