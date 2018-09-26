WATCH: Peter O’Brien erupts for a 2-run homer against the Nats
Miami Marlins outfielder Peter O'Brien hits a home run in the 8th inning to score JT Riddle and make it 9-3 against the Washington Nationals.
[CRACK OF THE BAT] [CHEERING]
ANNOUNCER 1: And a line drive home run in the eighth. A two-run shot for Peter O'Brien.
ANNOUNCER 2: Looks an awful lot like that. Ooh. That's loud. When he connects, they go a long way.
