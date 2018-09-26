REPORTER: You mentioned, kind of alluded to Faria there. I know he was on a limited pitch count.

- Yeah.

REPORTER: Probably want to see a little more than that.

- Yeah, look, it was a stride in the right direction, I think. But, you know, Jake set the bar pretty high for himself last year and we got to do everything we can to get him back to that comfort, that confidence. And, look, the home run to [INAUDIBLE], that's going to happen. It was the walk that kind of added to it.

REPORTER: You think it's become just a confidence thing with him now?

- That better for him to answer. I think it's a combination of a lot of things. I mean, this game is tough. It's been a tough season, trying season for him. But you know what, he's going to have other months or parts throughout his career that he's going to struggle in. You've got to find ways to overcome it.

We've had plenty of guys that struggle for certain parts and certain halves of the season or whatever and then they bounce back. And we expect and anticipate that Jake will do that.

REPORTER: Is it like [INAUDIBLE]? You never kind of get it all one way or the other. Kind of in between a little bit?

- Yeah, I mean, Jalen probably the same thing. The strike throwing. His stuff plays, but nobody's stuff is going to play against that lineup and you're falling behind and you're allowing guys to get on base.

Ideally, the situation it comes in, we're banking that that was the best match up with Walker to come in there and, you know, either get it out or roll a ground. And, you know, it was four uncontested pitches.

REPORTER: Right. He did make a good catch though. Rocco [INAUDIBLE] on than.

- Yeah, give Rocco the credit on that one.

REPORTER: The play with Willie, that interference play.

- Yeah.

REPORTER: What happened there?

- Just, KK dove for the ball, obviously. Once we recognized that it was a sure double, potential triple, I think Joey and Brandon Lowe kind of got caught up on who was going to the back. And then Willie decided he was going to try to and then we were kind of out of position. We were in the shifted position. That happens. You know what, I guess it's better that happened right now, so we seen it and we can revisit that. But really no big deal on that as far as the interference. I think he's getting to third base.

REPORTER: [INAUDIBLE]

- Yeah.

REPORTER: But you had that situation last year where the shift-- remember, you had that ground ball went through [INAUDIBLE].

- Yeah, this is the first time it's come up this year. They've done a really good job with that. I think you know it's a double, so just go ahead and commit to getting in cut off position for 3rd.

REPORTER: What are you doing tomorrow pitching wise?

- Stanek.