Brandon Lowe discusses how he was able to go 3 for 3 against Yankees’ strong pitching
Tampa Bay Rays INF Brandon Lowe went 3 for 3 and had a big day on the plate in Game 2, as he discusses his performance against the NY Yankees Tuesday night.
REPORTER: You were on base four different times tonight, two doubles. What was working so well for you?
- Just I think having somebody like Severino on the mound who's got really good stuff made me shorten up and do less at the plate, and that really helped me.
REPORTER: Even against guys that weren't Severino?
- It just kept going throughout the game. Yeah, I think that really locked me in. And when you're feeling good, you're feeling good.
REPORTER: Cash has talked about your quick bat. I mean, is that something that you've worked on your whole career?
- I've always had people who said I've had a quick bat. Just I've always just worked on, you know, making solid contact, try to hit the ball hard.
REPORTER: So far this season you guys have beat the Yankees quite a bit here at Tropicana Field. What's been different the last two days?
- They've had good pitching, and we haven't scored more runs than they have. You know, they've swung the bats well, and they've pitched very well, and there's a reason they're in the postseason.
REPORTER: On your double, you know, you get the 2 runs, and then Choi is cut down at the plate, and that basically ended the rally. How big was not being able to get that third run across, do you think?
- I don't think it made a huge difference, honestly, 'cause, you know, 10 times out of 10 I want Choi to go there or whoever's on first to go there. I love the aggressiveness and stuff like that. And, you know, with our hitters, we can start up a rally at any point. And, you know, you don't really end a rally from one person getting out, you know, especially with this lineup. You know, it's just-- it's good hitters one through nine.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices