REPORTER: You were on base four different times tonight, two doubles. What was working so well for you?

- Just I think having somebody like Severino on the mound who's got really good stuff made me shorten up and do less at the plate, and that really helped me.

REPORTER: Even against guys that weren't Severino?

- It just kept going throughout the game. Yeah, I think that really locked me in. And when you're feeling good, you're feeling good.

REPORTER: Cash has talked about your quick bat. I mean, is that something that you've worked on your whole career?

- I've always had people who said I've had a quick bat. Just I've always just worked on, you know, making solid contact, try to hit the ball hard.

REPORTER: So far this season you guys have beat the Yankees quite a bit here at Tropicana Field. What's been different the last two days?

- They've had good pitching, and we haven't scored more runs than they have. You know, they've swung the bats well, and they've pitched very well, and there's a reason they're in the postseason.

REPORTER: On your double, you know, you get the 2 runs, and then Choi is cut down at the plate, and that basically ended the rally. How big was not being able to get that third run across, do you think?

- I don't think it made a huge difference, honestly, 'cause, you know, 10 times out of 10 I want Choi to go there or whoever's on first to go there. I love the aggressiveness and stuff like that. And, you know, with our hitters, we can start up a rally at any point. And, you know, you don't really end a rally from one person getting out, you know, especially with this lineup. You know, it's just-- it's good hitters one through nine.