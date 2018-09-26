WATCH: Jake Faria catches Aaron Judge’s 110 MPH line drive
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Jake Faria got his glove up just in time to catch Aaron Judge's 110 MPH line drive.
ANNOUNCER: 3-2. Look out! A shot right back at Faria who ducked, got the glove up there and made the catch.
ANNOUNCER: Wow. Take a deep breath there on that line drive right back at Faria. And boy, that was scary. Judge with the line drive right back at the raised right-hander. Boy, that was a matter of survival to get the glove up for that one.
ANNOUNCER: Yeah, and I don't know how you do it. This is all instinct. And fortunately, that glove is on that side of the body. My gosh.
ANNOUNCER: 109 off the bat, and right back at Faria. And thank goodness he is all right with the glove. The duck and the glove.
