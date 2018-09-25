BRANDON ODOI: Now it's time for Eye on South Florida brought to your by your South Florida Honda dealers.

Nova taking on McArthur in a big district 7A match up. And that's Nova's Anton Thompson blazing down the field for a 66 yard touchdown run to open up the scoring in this game. McArthur quarterback the senior TJ Smith, he's going to air it out here Kelvin Taylor, Jr., the very excellent wide receiver for McArthur. They get on the board here and it would begin the air show.

Smith again connects down field to wide receiver Billy Pierre for 47 yards. Coach Pierre Senatas has got his Mustangs absolutely rolling. Big district win for McArthur, 40-12 over Nova.

Check out Palmetto taking on Coral Gables. Gables with a nice defensive play here, the strip six. That forced fumble and recovery would lead to a touchdown.

This game would go back and forth, and would go to OT. But the difference in this game came down to Palmetto quarterback Cairiq Rackley, his pass up top to Kentron Poitier. And Palmetto will pull this out 16 to 13 over Coral Gables.

Elsewhere is South Dade taking on Jackson, trying to remain undefeated. Amari Daniels trying to make that difficult, but South Dade would stick to their ground game. It's been good to them all season long. Touchdown there for them.

The Generals would try to get back into this game. Quarterback Devin Essix, however, is going to make a mistake trying to make something happen. South Dade pick six all the way to the end zone. They would win 39-14 over Jackson.

Let's go to Broward County now where a back and forth battle between two Broward powers would commence. Meet the Lavelton Williams muscling his way in for a score.

Heritage threatening again when quarterback Edwin Rhodes throws to his former youth football teammate Diedrick Stanley. And Stanley would take that one all the way to the other end zone for the pick six.

But this would be a back and forth match-up. And this time quarterback Edwin Rhodes would link up to Douglas Emilien. He wouldn't throw the pick. Emilien would get in for the 60 yard touchdown. And Chaminade now with the ball in the American Heritage side of the field.

Quarterback Daelen Menard rolls out of the pocket to escape Patriot rushers. And he hits his wide receiver deep for a nice touchdown pass. Incredible. Putting Chaminade within a score of this game. But American Heritage would ice it. Williams here for a TD run. 31-21, American Heritage over Chaminade.

Let's take a look now at South Florida scoreboard Carol City 76. 0 winners over Dr. Krop. Just an amazing output of scoring there for the Chiefs. Southridge gets by Rockledge who was previously unbeaten 24 to 12. And Northwestern and takes care of Booker T. Washington, 47-21. And these are the rest of your South Florida area scores.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

All right, no change this week in the South Florida teams ranked in the top 25 poll. The highest ranked team, St. Thomas Aquinas, even after losing to Miami Central stays at number four.

Deerfield Beach, number three, still 5 and 0, rolled over Coral Springs 55-6. Miami Central with the 1 loss to D.C.'s St. John's College. They come to number two in the power rankings. And Miami Carol City 76-0 defeat of Krop. They are still the number one team in all of Florida.

[MUSIC PLAYING]