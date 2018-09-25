[MUSIC PLAYING] BRANDON ODOI: Now it's time for the "Eye on Tampa," presented by Honda. Armwood facing Jefferson, check out Eric Wilson with a nice touchdown run there. Armwoods' 20/20 quarterback, Cam'ron Ransom, would score a nice touchdown of his own there. Jefferson would make a push, that's Tyler Thomas with a nice run of his own, getting Jefferson closer in this contest. An Armwood field goal would extend their league and Jefferson would answer. This is Thomas hitting Tyrone Howard with a nice thread-the-needle 15-yard touchdown pass, but Eric Wilson was too much in this game. Coach Evan Davis has got his Armwood Hawks rolling 24-14 over Jefferson.

Let's go to Plant City on East Bay, now that's Braxton Plunk to Demario Williams for the touchdown. Plunk and Williams hook up again, Plunk has 186 passing yards on the night, nearly 1,200 already halfway through the season, but this was about the Plant City defense. Check out James Gordon with the pick 6, the big man rumbling in for a score. 21-0, Plant City at this point. A Chris Rodriguez field goal from 29 yards out would add on more, East Bay would get a touchdown here but it was all Plant City 24/7.

Gaither taking on Tampa Plant, Gaither there up top as Tony Bartalo, touchdown Gaither, and check out Tucker Gleason, the quarterback from Plant, passing to Leonard Parker, and I now pronounce you very fast. Touchdown, Plant. Bartolo was 12 for 16 for 218 yards and three TDs. As you see, a nice pass there, but this was the Tucker Gleason and Leonard Parker show. Check out Gleason. Even when it was going wrong, it tipped in the right direction, and Parker adds on the Wildcat touchdown 44-34, Plant.

OK, "Eye on Tampa Bay" scoreboard, Clearwater 34-7, winners over Mitchell and Barron Collier continues to roll, 58-43 winners over Mariner. Naples takes down Immokalee 48-17, and these are the rest of your Tampa Bay Area scores.

OK, so now let's take a look at where the Tampa Bay teams stack up in the top 25. Lakeland, of course, highest-ranked team, 5 and 0, coming in at number eight after defeating Eastlake 42-6. Tampa Bay Tech still undefeated, snuck by Hillsborough 28-27, number 14 on the pole. Armwood at number 19, 3 and 1 on the season, defeated Jefferson, and Pinellas Park rounds out the top 20. Pinellas Park of Largo does make the top 25 again this week.