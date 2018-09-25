REPORTER: It's time for Eye On Central Florida presented by Orlando Health. Let's go out to DeLand taking on Pine Ridge. And that is wide receiver Dionte Marks. Who shakes the defense and scores for the Bulldogs. And backward DeLand here, the hand off goes to Demaurez Bellamy, who jets past the line and down the field for another DeLand touchdown.

The Bulldogs will go back to the air. Leon Rolle would connect with Dionte Marks who takes it down the sidelines for another TD. And DeLand again, this time on the ground hands off to Damon Nelson walks in behind his blockers. DeLand would win 56-13 over Pine Ridge.

Viera and Cocoa, Quarterback DJ Arroyo connecting with wide receiver Isaiah Jones for a touchdown. And now quarterback Bryce Norton for Viera would hit Sean Atkins for the 46 yard strike and to score. This will be back and forth all game.

Again, Viera Norton rolling to his left hitting Shamaar Mohr for an 8 yard TD. DJ says I will see that touchdown and raise you another Willie gains on the touchdown reception. But it comes down to the trick play. Sean Atkins throws to Norton with the presence of mind. They get in. Cocoa 42-49, loses to Viera. Viera gets the big win.

Treasure Coast, Matanzas. Sean Miller show. Hey, Sean. That's one touchdown. Why don't you have another? Treasure Coast continuing to block strong and Sean was just too much for them on the night. 37-7 Titan born, Titan bread.

Let's also stay in Brevard County and Merritt Island taking on Melbourne. That's Mikey monster Cody Clark, 83 yards for a touchdown. Merritt Island continuing to roll. Mikey Moss perform a hot bed, All-American getting in for the touchdown on his own.

And that has to please coach Hurlie Brown, first year head coach at Merritt Island. And this pleases him too. Cody Clark for another one over the middle, 56 yards in the score. Melbourne would tack one on. Corey Vincintore would hit Jayden Campbell. But Merritt Island would roll 34-6.

Central Florida scores now. Apopka 49-13 winners over Boone, and Dr. Phillips just can't handle Mainland. Mainland 22-0 over the defending 8A state champs. And these are the rest of your central Florida scores.

[ROCK MUSIC PLAYING]

REPORTER: Let's take a look at the contenders top 25 ranked teams in central Florida. Number 11 is Kissimmee Osceola defeating Winter Haven 31-0, remaining in the top 25. Vero Beach is still undefeated after a close win against Pahokee 27-20. They come in at number 10 this week. And Wekiva remains the top team in central Florida 4 and 0. Defeated Olympia of Orlando 43 to 7 to remain undefeated.