BRANDON ODOI: Now let's take a look around the state of Florida.

Creekside taking on Nease. 7-7 ball game when Trevor Dickson sprints 44 yards to put Nease ahead 14-7. Creekside with the ball now. Tai Lavatai hits Jack Goodrich, who out-jumps the defender. 64 yards later, it's a tie ball game.

Lavatai again throwing downfield. He connects with his man for a nice 59-yarder. They go up 21-14.

Nease comes right back. Joseph Nieves gets in. He dives for the touchdown. It was a nice back and forth ball game, but then Lavatai goes over the middle, hits Goodrich again, and Creekside would roll 52-29 over Nease.

Let's go to Mater Dei taking on IMG. That's Bryce Young to Bruce McCoy there for the touchdown for Mater Dei, but check out IMG Bradenton's Trey Sanders. I now pronounce you-- wow, you're just very good and fast. Touchdown, IMG.

But check out this trick play here by Bryce Young. Looks like he's sprinting right. Throws back across his body to Myles Murao, who takes it 12 yards for the touchdown. The offensive tackle scoring there.

That's David Baldwin to Michael Redding for a touchdown. It's all knotted up here, but Bryce Young would let them pull away. He was too clutch in this game. Seven-yard touchdown. 28-24 Mater Dei over IMG.

Trinity Christian in Jacksonville 25-6 winners over Palm Beach Lakes. They're absolutely rolling right now. Raines 27-14 winners over Mandarin in a rivalry matchup. And these are the rest of your scores from around the state of Florida.