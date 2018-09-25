- What's up, Rays fans? I'm Janelle Johnston for Fox Sports Florida back with another episode of "Covering the Bases". As we head into the final week of Rays baseball for 2018, let's get you set starting with what's trending.

The Rays have been cooking up something at home. The final games of the 2018 season are at the trough where the Rays have curated a remarkable 48 and 27 record. Tampa Bay has hashtag no days off for the remainder of the season.

The Rays have been wowing the crowds in the second half of the season. They are 25 and 8 since August 19, the best in the majors, and 38 and 22 since the All-Star break, which is the second in the majors behind the Oakland A's who were 39 and 20.

This weeks player to watch to no surprise is Tampa Bay ace, Blake Snell. The All-Star lefty gets one more start this season and one more start to add to his Cy Young resume. He currently leads all of the American League in ERA 1.90, ERA+ 216, WAR 7.0, and wins 21, which is also a franchise record. A truly remarkable campaign. And Rays fans get one more chance to soak it in.

Though the Rays are out of the playoff picture despite a solid performance post All-Star break, they are at home through the end of the season. They will host the New York Yankees through Thursday before the Blue Jays come to town over the weekend to wrap up the season. Tampa Bay has the opportunity to finish off a remarkable second half of the season and reach 90 wins, which would be the first time since 2013.

This will give the Rays a chance to showcase the type of team that could scare the MLB in 2019. You can catch each game of each series live on Fox Sports Go and Fox Sports Sun. We'll see you next week Rays fans for a season recap. I'm Janelle Johnston, and I've got your bases covered.

